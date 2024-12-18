Jet Greaves News: Sent to AHL

Greaves was loaned to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.

Greaves spent the past week with the Blue Jackets. He was effective during his first start Thursday against the Capitals, turning aside 35 of 37 shots (.946 save percentage) in an overtime loss. However, he was less reliable during his subsequent two starts, posting a 0-1-1 record, 4.02 GAA and .862 save percentage against the Ducks and Lightning. The 25-year-old could rejoin the NHL club at some point since the Blue Jackets' other netminders haven't been particularly strong recently, but Elvis Merzlikins and Daniil Tarasov should see most of the playing time between the pipes for now.