Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jet Greaves headshot

Jet Greaves News: Sent to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 18, 2024 at 8:41am

Greaves was loaned to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.

Greaves spent the past week with the Blue Jackets. He was effective during his first start Thursday against the Capitals, turning aside 35 of 37 shots (.946 save percentage) in an overtime loss. However, he was less reliable during his subsequent two starts, posting a 0-1-1 record, 4.02 GAA and .862 save percentage against the Ducks and Lightning. The 25-year-old could rejoin the NHL club at some point since the Blue Jackets' other netminders haven't been particularly strong recently, but Elvis Merzlikins and Daniil Tarasov should see most of the playing time between the pipes for now.

Jet Greaves
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now