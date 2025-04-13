Fantasy Hockey
Jet Greaves News: Starting again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Greaves will defend the road net against Washington on Sunday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Greaves is coming off a 22-save performance in Saturday's 7-0 shutout win over the Capitals. With Elvis Merzlikins (upper body) unavailable, Greaves will get the nod again in Sunday's rematch. The 24-year-old Greaves has a 4-2-2 record with a 2.37 GAA and a .921 save percentage in eight NHL appearances this season. Washington is tied for first in the league with 3.54 goals per game in 2024-25.

