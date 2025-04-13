Jet Greaves News: Starting again Sunday

Greaves will defend the road net against Washington on Sunday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Greaves is coming off a 22-save performance in Saturday's 7-0 shutout win over the Capitals. With Elvis Merzlikins (upper body) unavailable, Greaves will get the nod again in Sunday's rematch. The 24-year-old Greaves has a 4-2-2 record with a 2.37 GAA and a .921 save percentage in eight NHL appearances this season. Washington is tied for first in the league with 3.54 goals per game in 2024-25.