Jet Greaves News: Will return to AHL

Greaves will be reassigned to AHL Cleveland following Thursday's 6-1 win over the Islanders, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Graves made a great case for himself late in the season, winning the Blue Jackets' last five games of the year. He allowed just four goals on 160 shots in that span, good for a .975 save percentage. He'll head down to Cleveland for the remainder of the Monsters' regular season and playoff run, but don't be surprised if Greaves opens 2024-25 on the Blue Jackets' NHL roster.