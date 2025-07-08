Jett Woo News: Pens two-way deal

Woo signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Canucks on Tuesday.

Woo registered two goals, 18 points, 90 PIM and a plus-14 rating over 67 regular-season appearances with AHL Abbotsford in 2024-25. The right-shot blueliner also had one goal and five helpers across 22 appearances during the team's Calder Cup championship run. The 2018 second-round pick has never suited up in an NHL game, so he shouldn't be expected to see time with the big club in 2025-26.