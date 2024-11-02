Jimmy Vesey News: Set to make season debut

Vesey (lower body) was activated from long-term injured reserve Saturday, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com.

After missing the first 10 games of the 2024-25 campaign, Vesey will make his season debut against the Islanders on Sunday. The Rangers returned Matt Rempe to AHL Hartford on Saturday in a corresponding move. The 31-year-old Vesey registered 13 goals, 26 points, 116 shots on net and 90 hits across 80 regular-season outings in 2023-24. He will occupy a bottom-six role versus the Islanders.