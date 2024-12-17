J.J. Moser Injury: Dealing with lower-body problem

Moser is considered week-to-week due to a lower-body injury, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports Tuesday.

Moser was already placed on injured reserve, so his recovery timeline shouldn't come as a surprise. The team did recall Declan Carlile from the minors to provide some defensive depth but could get back Victor Hedman (lower body) against the Jackets on Tuesday. For his part, Moser was poised to reach the 25-point mark for the third straight year and still could if he avoids missing too much time.