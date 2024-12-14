Fantasy Hockey
J.J. Moser headshot

J.J. Moser Injury: Lands on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Moser (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Moser won't be eligible to return until Dec. 22. The 24-year-old blueliner had been having a strong year, logging two goals, 13 points and a plus-13 rating through 27 games. Declan Carlile, who was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Saturday, is expected to step into the lineup in Moser's absence.

J.J. Moser
Tampa Bay Lightning
