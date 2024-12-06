J.J. Moser News: Notches helper in win

Moser posted an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Sharks.

Moser snapped a five-game point drought with a helper on Nick Paul's third-period tally. The 24-year-old Moser has not produced steady offense despite playing in a top-pairing role for most of the campaign. He's up to nine points, 25 shots on net, 34 blocked shots, 19 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 24 appearances. That puts him on a similar pace to the 26-point effort he mustered in 80 contests in 2023-24 with the Coyotes.