JJ Peterka News: Heading west

Peterka was traded to the Mammoth from the Sabres on Wednesday in exchange for Josh Doan and Michael Kesselring, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Per Cole Bagley of KSL Sports, Peterka will also sign a five-year, $38.5 million contract with the Mammoth.

Peterka is the best player in the deal right now, and he brings an instant boost to the Mammoth's top six and power play. The winger broke out with 68 points in 77 games last season in his third full NHL campaign with the Sabres. Peterka can play on either wing, but it's unclear if he'll slot onto the first line or the second line to begin his time with the Mammoth. In terms of production, this should be a roughly lateral move for the 23-year-old. The extension comes in at a $7.7 million cap hit, which cements Peterka's status as a core forward for Utah for the remainder of the decade.