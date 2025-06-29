Menu
Joe Veleno News: Lands on unconditional waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

Veleno was placed on unconditional waivers Sunday to buy out the final season of his two-year, $4.55 million contract.

Seattle acquired Veleno from Chicago on June 21 in exchange for Andre Burakovsky. The 25-year-old Veleno had eight goals, 17 points, 75 shots on net and 139 hits across 74 regular-season appearances between Detroit and Chicago in 2024-25. Assuming he clears waivers, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

