Joel Armia News: Headed out West

Armia signed a two-year, $5 million contract with Los Angeles on Tuesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Armia ended the 2024-25 campaign, including the playoffs, mired in a 24-game goal drought during which he managed a mere 14 shots on net. Despite the end-of-the-year slump, Armia still managed to generate 29 points in 81 regular-season tilts. With the Kings, the Finn will likely slot into a bottom-six role but could be tapped for a spot on the No. 2 power-play unit.