Joel Armia News: Tallies in overtime loss

Armia scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Armia tied the game at 2-2 with his second-period tally. It snapped an eight-game point drought for the winger, who has circled in trade rumors leading up to Friday's deadline. It's not all about scoring for Armia, who has had a strong year with 11 goals and 25 points through 62 outings. He's added 94 shots on net, 82 hits, 29 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating as a defensively responsible forward in the Canadiens' bottom six. Despite the recent slump, he's on pace to challenge for the second 30-point campaign of his career, a mark he last achieved in 2019-20. He's also tracking toward exceeding 70 games played for the second time.