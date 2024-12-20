Joel Eriksson Ek Injury: Getting close to return

Coach John Hynes said Friday that Eriksson Ek (lower body) has been skating with the team and is waiting to see how he responds, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Eriksson Ek has been out of the lineup since Dec. 3. He will miss his eighth consecutive game Friday against Utah, but he could be getting close to a return to action. Eriksson Ek has five goals and eight assists in 22 appearances this season, after a huge 2023-24 campaign in which he had 30 goals and 34 assists across 77 regular-season games.