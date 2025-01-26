Joel Eriksson Ek News: Buries goal in loss

Eriksson Ek scored a goal, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.

Eriksson Ek moved up to the top line following Thursday's shutout loss to Utah. It worked for the center -- he ended a seven-game goal drought, during which he had just two assists despite taking 23 shots on net. The 27-year-old is up to eight goals, 21 points, 94 shots on net, 58 hits and a plus-8 rating over 35 appearances this season. He's poised to miss the 60-point mark for the first time in three years, and while injuries have been part of the problem, Eriksson Ek is also shooting 8.5 percent in 2024-25, his lowest mark since 2019-20.