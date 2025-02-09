Joel Eriksson Ek News: Good to go

Michael Russo of The Athletic reports Sunday that Eriksson Ek (lower body) will officially represent Team Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Eriksson Ek, along with Wild teammates Filip Gustavsson and Jonas Brodin, will take on Team Canada in the first game of the international tournament Wednesday. Eriksson Ek will most likely be heavily relied upon in the defensive zone considering the plethora of talent that he'll go up against. The left-shot center has struggled on offense in 2024-25, but his defensive acumen will be crucial for Sweden.