Joel Eriksson Ek News: Puts away goal Thursday

Eriksson Ek scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Eriksson Ek has scored in consecutive games, and he's up to three tallies and one assist over five appearances this season. The 27-year-old center has added 13 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-4 rating. With the Wild off to a surprising 5-0-2 start, Eriksson Ek's steady top-six role carries a little more value that usual. He's a strong source of offense in all situations while adding strong volume in shots and hits, and he'll usually chip in some PIM as well, though he's yet to take a trip to the sin bin this season.