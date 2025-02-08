Joel Hanley News: Unavailable Saturday

Hanley (personal) will miss Saturday's game against Seattle to be with his wife for the birth of their child, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Hanley has three assists, 24 hits and 45 blocked shots across 27 games this season. He will return to the lineup Feb. 23 when the Flames face San Jose after the NHL breaks for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Ilya Solovyov will enter the lineup to replace Hanley on Saturday.