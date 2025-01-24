Joel Hofer News: Can't fend off Vegas

Hofer allowed three goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights. The fourth marker was an empty-netter.

The Blues were forced to chase the game early due to Mark Stone scoring after a Cam Fowler turnover just 19 seconds into the contest. Hofer would allow one more goal at even strength and one on the power play en route to his first loss since Jan. 4. Jordan Binnington has made twice as many starts as Hofer this season, but the latter's numbers have been marginally better, so it'll be interesting to see how head coach Jim Montgomery handles his goaltenders down the stretch. Hofer is sporting a 10-5-1 record, .906 save percentge and 2.77 GAA through 17 appearances in 2024-25.