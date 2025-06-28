Joel Hofer News: Lands two-year contract

Hofer signed a two-year, $6.8 million contract with St. Louis on Saturday.

Hofer posted a 16-8-3 record with one shutout, a 2.64 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 31 regular-season outings with the Blues in 2024-25. He should continue to see his fair share of starts behind Jordan Binnington in the 2025-26 campaign, making Hofer a worthwhile depth or streaming option in fantasy leagues.