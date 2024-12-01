Fantasy Hockey
Joey Daccord

Joey Daccord News: Allows four goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Daccord stopped 19 of 23 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Daccord took consecutive losses for the first time since Oct. 31-Nov. 3. The 28-year-old gave up all four goals over the first 30 minutes, but the Kraken couldn't pull off a comeback effort. Daccord is down to 10-6-1 with a 2.56 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 17 starts. The Kraken have lost four of their last five games while scoring just 13 goals in that span, and it'll likely be on Daccord or Philipp Grubauer to steer them out of the skid. It won't be easy -- they begin a four-game road trip in Carolina on Tuesday.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
