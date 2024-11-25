Joey Daccord News: Bounces back to reach 10-win mark

Daccord stopped 21 of 23 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Daccord saw a five-game win streak snapped versus the Kings on Saturday. He was trending in the wrong direction through two periods Monday, but the Kraken scored twice early in the third, and Daccord was able to make that lead hold. The 28-year-old is one of six goalies to reach 10 wins so far this season, clocking in at 10-4-1 through 15 starts -- only Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion) has reached the mark in fewer games. Daccord's also the only 10-win goalie on a team currently sitting outside of a playoff position. He's been excellent with a 2.28 GAA and a .922 save percentage. The Kraken have a rematch with the Ducks in Seattle on Wednesday, followed by a home-and-home set with the Sharks on Friday and Saturday. Both Daccord and Philipp Grubauer are strong options for whichever games they start this week.