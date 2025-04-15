Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joey Daccord headshot

Joey Daccord News: First goalie off Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Daccord was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports, indicating he'll patrol the crease at home versus the Kings.

Daccord has already set new personal bests in games played (56) and wins (27) this season, though he saw his GAA creep up to 2.69 this year -- slightly above last year's 2.46. The backstop has already signed a long-term extension with the Kraken heading into next year and figures to remain the top option between the pipes.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now