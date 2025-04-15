Joey Daccord News: First goalie off Tuesday

Daccord was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports, indicating he'll patrol the crease at home versus the Kings.

Daccord has already set new personal bests in games played (56) and wins (27) this season, though he saw his GAA creep up to 2.69 this year -- slightly above last year's 2.46. The backstop has already signed a long-term extension with the Kraken heading into next year and figures to remain the top option between the pipes.