Joey Daccord News: Gets back in win column

Daccord stopped 21 of 24 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Daccord gave up two goals in the first period, but the Kraken were able to battle back. They took the lead in the third, though Alex Pietrangelo tied the game to force overtime. Daccord improved to 5-3-1 on the year with the win and now has a 2.79 GAA and a .912 save percentage through nine starts. The Kraken went back to alternating starts between Daccord and Philipp Grubauer to close out their recent road trip, but they've got a couple of favorable matchups ahead with games versus the Blue Jackets on Tuesday and the Blackhawks on Thursday.