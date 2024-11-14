Joey Daccord News: Likely to start Thursday

Daccord was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, according to Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network, and is slated to get the home start versus Chicago on Thursday.

Daccord will make his eighth start in the Kraken's last 10 games, as he has taken a firm hold on the No. 1 job in net. Daccord has a two-game winning streak on the line, giving him a 6-3-1 record with a 2.71 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 10 appearances this season. Daccord will face the Blackhawks, who are tied for 26th in scoring, averaging 2.50 goals per game.