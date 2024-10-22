John Carlson News: Extends point streak

Carlson tallied a goal and added four shots during Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Carlson has posted two goals and six points and has scored in each of Washington's first five games to start the 2024-25 season. The 34-year-old might not lead the NHL in ice time like he did during the 2023-24 campaign, but the Capitals continue to lean heavily on Carlson in all situations. The New Jersey native remains a top-end fantasy producer from the back end and should provide plenty of dividends for fantasy managers.