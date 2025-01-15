John Carlson News: Goes bar-down for goal

Carlson scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.

Carlson had gone 21 games without a goal, racking up 12 assists and 42 shots on net in that span. He put the Capitals ahead 2-0 in the first period of this contest. The 35-year-old defenseman remains stable in a top-pairing role, earning 28 points, 97 shots on net, 80 blocked shots and a plus-17 role through 44 games this season. Carlson's no longer among the elite scorers on the blue line, but he does plenty to help a fantasy team.