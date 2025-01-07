John Carlson News: Two helpers against Buffalo

Carlson picked up two assists in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sabres.

It was the veteran blueliner's first multi-point performance since Dec. 14. Carlson managed just one point, an assist, in the 10 games between those outbursts, and his goal drought stands at 18 games. While Carlson's offensive numbers are down in 2024-25, he's compensated with strong defensive play -- he has a plus-14 rating through 40 appearances, putting him on pace to top a plus-20 rating for the first time since 2018-19.