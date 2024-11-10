John Gibson News: Wins season debut

Gibson stopped 38 of 40 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Gibson missed all of the preseason and the first month of the regular season while recovering from an appendectomy. He looked great in his return, though the Ducks' defense didn't make his job any easier. Gibson is no stranger to heavy workloads -- over the last three seasons, the Ducks are tied for the most shots against per game at 35.0, and they're giving up slightly more (35.3) per game to begin 2024-25. Lukas Dostal has handled a starter's workload in Gibson's absence, but this could very well turn into a timeshare, which might yield the best results for both goalies. James Reimer is also on the roster and the Ducks are under no pressure to waive him until they need an extra skater, as they are far closer to the cap floor than the ceiling. A clearer picture of Anaheim's goaltending plans could come this week as they host the Golden Knights on Wednesday and the Red Wings on Friday.