John-Jason Peterka News: Three-point effort against Sens

Peterka scored two power-play goals and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

He opened the scoring early in the first period, shoveling a Jason Zucker feed past Linus Ullmark from the side of the Ottawa net, then scored the night's final tally midway through the third on a one-timer from the faceoff dot. The power-play goals were Peterka's first of the season, and the 22-year-old is up to six goals and 11 points in his 11 games as he raced toward a breakout campaign.