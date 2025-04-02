John Klingberg Injury: Set to miss road trip

Klingberg (lower body) is not expected to return during Edmonton's three-game road trip, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports Wednesday.

Klingberg has appeared in just one of the Oilers' last 13 contests due to his lower-body issue and will now be sidelined for at least three more. At this point, it's probably fair to wonder if the veteran blueliner will return at all this year and what that means for his long-term future. In the meantime, Troy Stecher and Ty Emberson should continue to see significant minutes moving forward.