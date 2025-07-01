John Leonard News: Headed for Motor City

Leonard penned a one-year, $775,000 contract with Detroit on Tuesday.

Leonard played the 2024-25 season while on a minor-league deal with AHL Charlotte, racking up 36 goals and 25 assists in 72 regular-season games for the Checkers. Selected by the Sharks in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Draft, the New Jersey native will look to get back to the NHL for the first time since 2023-24 when he played in six games for the Coyotes.