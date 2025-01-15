Fantasy Hockey
John Ludvig News: Designated for waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Ludvig was placed on waivers by the Avalanche on Wednesday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Ludvig was claimed off waivers by the Avs from the Pens before the start of the 2024-25 campaign, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Pittsburgh put in a claim to try to get the 24-year-old blueliner back. In eight games with Colorado this year, the defenseman has notched two assists, 16 hits and nine shots while averaging 12:57 of ice time. Assuming Ludvig clears waivers, he figures to be sent down to AHL Colorado.

