John Tavares News: Six-game, nine-point streak

Tavares picked up two assists Thursday in a 4-1 victory over the Kraken.

Both assists came on William Nylander goals. Johnny T has gotten hot fast after coach Craig Berube reunited him with Nylander on the second line. He has five points (three goals, two assists) in his last two games while skating with Willie, and the assists stretched his point streak to six games (three goals, six assists). Tavares' deployment on line two makes him a strong fantasy option, as long as the Leafs don't trade for a second-line center.