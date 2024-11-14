Fantasy Hockey
John Tavares headshot

John Tavares News: Two points including GWG

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Tavares scored the overtime winner and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over the Capitals.

With less than a minute left in the extra frame, Joseph Woll made a huge stop on an Alex Ovechkin one-timer, and Mitch Marner cleared the rebound down the ice. Tavares got to the puck first and made no mistake, slipping it between Logan Thompson's legs as he cut across the front of the Washington net. The 34-year-old center has nine goals on the season, and three of them have been game-winners. Tavares has produced four multi-point performances in the last nine contests, racking up seven goals and 10 points over that stretch.

John Tavares
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
