Jonas Johansson Injury: Dealing with lower-body injury
Johansson didn't participate in Thursday's morning skate and is considered day-to-day due to a lower-body injury, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
The Lightning recalled Matt Tomkins from AHL Syracuse on Thursday, and Johansson's injury helps provide a reason for the move. Andrei Vasilevskiy (illness) is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's home game against the Kings, and Tomkins would presumably start if Vasilevskiy is unavailable or serve as the backup if Vasilevskiy is cleared to start.
