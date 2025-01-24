Jonas Johansson News: Escapes with win in overtime

Johansson stopped 11 of 14 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Johansson didn't play well, and the Lightning were down 3-2 before Jake Guentzel's power-play tally in the final minute of regulation. Nikita Kucherov got a power-play goal in overtime to complete the comeback, giving Johansson his second win over four outings in January. The 29-year-old netminder is 6-4-1 with a 3.24 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 12 appearances. Andrei Vasilevskiy is likely to start Saturday in Detroit, and given that he has often made between three and five consecutive starts this season, it could be a bit before Johansson gets back to the crease.