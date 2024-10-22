Jonas Johansson News: Nets first win of season

Johansson made 30 saves in an 8-5 win over New Jersey on Tuesday.

Johansson had made his season debut Monday after relieving starter Andrei Vasilevskiy, and Tuesday was a scheduled start in a back-to-back situation. He didn't really impress, but it's hard to lose when your mates gift you eight goals. Johansson is not likely to see much action this season, other than in back-to-backs. He'll win as long as the Bolts continue to paint goals on the board, but his ratios may leave a bad taste. Last year, Johansson played a lot early in the season and had a 12-7-5 record overall. But his ratios had an odor all season long.