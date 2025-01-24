Jonas Johansson News: Receiving start Friday
Johansson will start in goal Friday in Chicago, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.
Johansson has lost three of his last four starts, allowing 13 goals in that span. He'll take the first half of a back-to-back Friday, drawing the easier matchup against the Blackhawks while Andrei Vasilevskiy is likely to face the Red Wings on Saturday. Johansson is 5-4-1 with a 3.27 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 11 contests, but the Blackhawks have won just twice in their last eight games.
