Jonas Johansson News: Strong showing in win

Johansson stopped 21 of 22 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Johansson earned his second win in a row and had his best start of the season. He gave up a Brandon Montour power-play tally in the first period but the Lightning scored the next five goals. Johansson is now 3-1-1 with a 3.84 GAA and an .882 save percentage over six appearances this season. Johansson has played roughly once every four-to-six games, so there's not really enough of a workload here to make him a factor in fantasy. He'll likely play once over the Lightning's four games prior to the holiday break.