Jonas Johansson News: Yields three goals in loss
Johansson stopped 22 of 25 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.
The Lightning were limited to three goals while losing all three games of their California road trip, with Johansson on the hook for this one after Andrei Vasilevskiy dropped 2-1 results to the Sharks and Kings. The lack of goal support -- the Lightning have been one of the top-scoring teams in the league this season. Johansson has lost two starts in a row and is now at 4-3-1 with a 3.32 GAA and an .898 save percentage over nine outings. Vasilevskiy will likely get the nod for Tuesday's home game versus the Hurricanes.
