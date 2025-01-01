Jonas Siegenthaler News: Finds twine in Tuesday's loss
Siegenthaler scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.
Siegenthaler got the Devils on the board at 5:31 of the third period with an unassisted tally. The 27-year-old has two points over his last three outings, which follows an 18-game slump. He's at two goals, seven assists, 37 shots on net, 59 hits, 71 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 40 contests. He's matched his point total from 57 appearances in 2023-24, but it's unlikely the Swiss blueliner will match his career high of 21 points from the year prior.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now