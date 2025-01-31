Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonatan Berggren headshot

Jonatan Berggren News: Adds helper in shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 11:23am

Berggren notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Oilers.

Berggren continues to play in a middle-six role, and the results match that assignment. He earned five points and 15 shots on net while averaging 14:18 of ice time over 14 appearances in January. For the season, the winger is at 14 points, 63 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 49 appearances. Berggren plays on the second power-play unit, but his modest production on offense and a lack of physicality makes him a non-factor in most fantasy formats.

Jonatan Berggren
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now