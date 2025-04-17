Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonatan Berggren headshot

Jonatan Berggren News: Another two-point showing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2025 at 11:55am

Berggren recorded a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Berggren is ending the season in style with back-to-back two-point performances, recording a goal and an assist each time. There's no question this has been a solid end of the campaign for the 24-year-old, though it wasn't an accurate reflection of what he'd done of late since he had recorded a mere two points in his previous 15 appearances since the beginning of March. With one game left in the schedule for the Red Wings, Berggren is up to 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) in 74 games.

Jonatan Berggren
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now