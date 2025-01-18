Jonathan Drouin News: Three-point effort in win

Drouin scored a goal and added two assists in a 6-3 win over Dallas on Saturday.

He had five shots. Drouin got the eventual winner late in the second period with a wrister from the high slot. It was his 100th goal in his 578th NHL game. He'd been stuck at 99 since Jan. 2. Drouin has four points (one goal, three assists) in his last two games and 14 , including 10 assists, and 23 shots in 14 games this season. He's a solid source of secondary scoring in most formats, although it his value would take a bump if he could deliver more on the power play.