Jonathan Huberdeau News: Matches last year's goal total

Huberdeau scored a power-play goal on five shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators.

Huberdeau has 12 goals, matching his total from last season. He's surged to the mark with six tallies over his last 12 contests, a span in which he also has six helpers. The winger is up to 23 points (seven on the power play), 58 shots on net, 22 hits, 27 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 33 appearances. Huberdeau's not doing as much playmaking as usual, putting him on pace to finish between 50-60 points for a third straight season.