Jonathan Huberdeau News: Scores game-winner on power play

Huberdeau scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Huberdeau put Calgary ahead with a third-period tally, and it stood as the game-winner, his second such goal in as many games. The winger has racked up 10 goals and five assists over his last 14 appearances, including five power-play points in that span. For the season, he has 18 goals, 31 points (10 on the power play), 74 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 41 appearances, putting him on pace to top the 60-point mark for the first time in three years.