Jonathan Huberdeau News: Slated to rest Thursday

Huberdeau is slated to miss Thursday's regular-season finale against the Kings due to rest purposes, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Huberdeau appeared in each of the Flames' first 81 games of the season, racking up 28 goals, 34 assists, 64 blocked shots, 50 hits and 34 PIM while averaging 19:33 of ice time. However, he'll be one of several Calgary players to get a breather in the final game of the regular season. Huberdeau has appeared in at least 79 games in each of his first three years with the Flames, and he should remain heavily involved next season.