Jonathan Huberdeau News: Snags helper in overtime loss

Huberdeau posted an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Huberdeau has two goals and four assists over his last eight contests. While not elite offense, it's at least a bit of consistency again for the winger, who is still playing in a top-six role. The 31-year-old is up to 16 points (five on the power play), 44 shots on net, 23 blocked shots, 20 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 27 appearances. There's not a lot of offense to go around in Calgary, so Huberdeau still has middling fantasy appeal.