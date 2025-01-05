Jonny Brodzinski News: Draws in, scores goal

Brodzinski scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Brodzinski took the place of Chris Kreider (upper body) in the lineup Sunday. It paid off almost immediately, as Brodzinski's goal tied the game at 1-1 at 15:12 of the first period. The 31-year-old forward has frequently served as a healthy scratch or emergency fill-in when the Rangers are down a forward. He's at three goals, two assists, 22 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 17 appearances. His lack of a secure spot in the lineup makes Brodzinski took risky for most fantasy formats.