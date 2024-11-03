Joonas Korpisalo News: Blanks Philly on Saturday

Korpisalo made 20 saves in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

The veteran netminder earned his fifth career shutout with some big stops in the second period when the outcome was still in doubt. Korpisalo had a bumpy Bruins debut in the team's season opener, but since then he's allowed just six goals on 78 shots (.923 save percentage) over his last four appearances. With Jeremy Swayman struggling to live up to the big contract he signed in early October after his training-camp holdout, Korpisalo could see more work in the short term.